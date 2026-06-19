Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Gedolim’s Powerful Promise for Those Who Support 79 Yesomim.

The Gedolim’s Powerful Promise for Those Who Support 79 Yesomim.

The Vaad Harabanim has established a fund for 79 yesomim and yesomos who lack the means to cover their wedding expenses.

In a special signed letter, HaGaon Rav Dov Landau shlit”a, HaGaon Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, and the Sanz Rebbe shlit”a bless all donors that they should be spared worry, distress, and illness, merit children engaged in Torah, and enjoy lives filled with goodness and kindness.


Donate $790 (10 × 79) and receive a commemorative Shtar featuring this remarkable promise and the signatures of these Gedolei Yisroel.

DONATE HERE: https://thechesedfund.com/vaad-ha-rabbanim/the-gedolim-s-powerful-promise-for-those-who-support-79-yesomim?aff=19lb

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

CALCULATED MOVE: Iran Reportedly Orders Hezbollah To Halt Attacks On Israel Amid Nuclear Talks

FIRST PHOTOS: New Air Force One Plane, A $400 Million Jet Gifted By Qatar, Unveiled By Military

NEGLECTED IN EMERGENCIES: Disability Advocates Warn Thousands Remain Vulnerable Without Accessible Shelter Solutions

DIPLOMATIC MELTDOWN: Trump Claims Meloni “Begged” For Photo As Dispute Spirals Into Diplomatic Crisis

COLLISION COURSE: U.S. Intelligence Warns Netanyahu Could Undermine Trump’s Iran Deal

TERROR ACCOUNTABILITY: State Sues Murderers Of Soldier Moshe Tamam Hy”d For Nearly NIS 2 Million

UNUSUAL WARNING: Ron Dermer Urges Israeli Officials Not To Open Front Against Trump

“SHE WILL REGRET HER ACTIONS”: Chacham Nissim Ben Shimon Leads Emergency Gathering Over Arrests Of Bnei Torah

BORDER MIRACLE: Eruv String Stops Hezbollah Drone, Sparing IDF Soldiers At Northern Outpost

AMERICAN DECLINE: Barely Half Of US Citizens Now Say They’re “Proud” To Be American