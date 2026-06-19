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The Gedolim’s Powerful Promise for Those Who Support 79 Yesomim.

The Vaad Harabanim has established a fund for 79 yesomim and yesomos who lack the means to cover their wedding expenses.

In a special signed letter, HaGaon Rav Dov Landau shlit”a, HaGaon Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, and the Sanz Rebbe shlit”a bless all donors that they should be spared worry, distress, and illness, merit children engaged in Torah, and enjoy lives filled with goodness and kindness.



Donate $790 (10 × 79) and receive a commemorative Shtar featuring this remarkable promise and the signatures of these Gedolei Yisroel.

DONATE HERE: https://thechesedfund.com/vaad-ha-rabbanim/the-gedolim-s-powerful-promise-for-those-who-support-79-yesomim?aff=19lb