Rav Gamliel Rabinovitch And Kupas Zichron Moshe Face A New Reality This Pesach Season





In past years, many of the needy in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood in Yerushalayim were able to travel abroad and raise the necessary funds to be able to make Yom Tov.

However, this year this option has become impossible. The global coronavirus pandemic has basically shut down all borders, leaving many families in complete desperation in how to proceed.

Kupas Zichron Moshe was established by Harav Gamliel Rabinovitch and Rav Aaron Nimersovsky to assist the needy families in Shchunas Zichron Moshe in Yerushalaym, including almanos, yesomim, and those that are in crisis. Unfortunately, the numbers have been growing over the last few years, with the kupah having to branch out and start asking Klal Yisroel for help. This years these numbers have skyrocketed due to the circumstances they are facing.

Harav Gamliel Rabinovitch

“If you help them, you are helping me”!

With an overwhelming amount of requests for assistance this season, Rav Gamliel is making a personal appeal to everyone that can help his neighbors.

