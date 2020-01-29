NEW FEATURE – YWN PODCAST: Binyamin Rose: Analysis Of Trump’s Deal Of The Century





In this fascinating interview, Binyomin Rose, Editor-at-Large of Mishpacha Magazine, breaks down President Trump’s long-awaited Middle-East peace plan. He explains how this deal is different than past two-state solutions, and why it’s extremely beneficial for Israel and the Jews.

Binyomin describes the concessions the Israelis will be required to make, the status of Jerusalem, the geography of the West Bank, and the four year settlement freeze. Plus he discusses Trump’s long-term game plan for the Middle East, and much more.

