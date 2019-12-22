Jerusalem Estates Presents a Worldwide Effort





Joining the Agudah Convention in America while changing lives in Jerusalem.

The Agudah Convention has just drawn to a close. As in previous years, senior members of Jerusalem Estates participated in the annual gathering of hundreds of burgeoning communities in the United States, spanning just about every demographic, from Ashkenazim and Sephardim to Litvaks and Chassidim. It is truly incredible to see all of these Yidden rallying around the Torah and furthering the common goals of American Jewry.

Many interested attendees flocked to our representatives, to see and hear firsthand about the preeminent residential project in Jerusalem, a historic phenomenon that has captured the hearts and minds of Jews throughout the Diaspora.

Back in Jerusalem, we were proud to host and support last month’s TNR (The Next Ride) biking marathon to benefit the Israeli Association for Amputees. Dozens of bikers from New York, New Jersey and beyond rode in a series of cycling events in and around Jerusalem, in a show of athleticism and altruism. Through their efforts, our bighearted riders raised enough to sponsor artificial limbs for 17 physically disabled children and adults, allowing them to live life to its fullest and achieve their dreams.

Company representatives at the event say that the participants inspired them with their energy and passionate connection to the Holy City. Here’s to The Next Ride, the angels on wheels, and the heroes who kept at it on the hills and trails! Thank you!

