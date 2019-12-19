LIVESTREAM From The Torah Umesorah Presidents Conference





MPower: Lead to Make Our Mesorah Thrive

Our children are our future, and Klal Yisroel throws its collective heart and soul into creating and shaping a bright future. Torah Umesorah has been at the helm of much of it, for the last 75 years, providing much-needed resources, such as seminars, conferences and professional development courses for rebbeim and moros as well as community development and resources for students and parents. Our network comprises of approximately 800 yeshivas and day schools across North America and has lasting impact on over 300,000 children today.

While a heavy focus was placed on professional development for rebbeim and moros, 12 years ago, the Presidents Conference was born to meet the demand for services of those at the helm of the executive and financial departments of schools.

The Conference empowers those who manage the business, financial, and administrative aspects of schools – in order to foster new practices and ideas for leadership, fundraising and administration. This year there are close to 700 registered attendees!

The three short days at the Presidents Conference propel conversation, inspiration, and innovative ideas. Some of Torah Umesorah’s most groundbreaking initiatives, such as the Nefesh Chaya Mashgiach & Mechaneches Training Program, the Aliyah B’Tefila program, Project Lishmor, and most recently, the Diverse Learners Initiative were born from discussions that took place at the Presidents Conference. The Presidents Conference empowers lay leaders and activists with the tools necessary to do even more for Klal Yisroel.

This year’s 12th Annual Presidents Conference will take place in the Miami Trump Doral on December 19th – 22nd and will highlight the ways Torah Umesorah MPowers each and every one of us. Members of our esteemed Vaad Roshei Yeshiva – HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, Shlita, HaRav Hillel David, Shlita, and rabbanim Rabbi Eli Mansour, Shlita and Rabbi Moshe Gruenstein, Shlita – will be in attendance. The Conference will be co-chaired by Mr. Bentzion Heitner and Mr. Daniel Woflson and will feature a wide variety of esteemed lecturers.

Couldn’t attend in person? Tune in live today, Thursday, December 19th, starting at 8pm to our site: www.torahumesorah.org/videos and MPower yourself too!







