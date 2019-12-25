Join The Historic Shiur To Kick Off Daf Yomi Cycle With Daf Of Learning In Memory Of Artscroll Founder Rabbi Meir Zlotowitz





By: Sandy Eller

Hoping to inspire people all over the world as the 14th Daf Yomi cycle begins, Klal Govoah is offering a free digital download of Masechtas Berachos and a chance to win one of three iPads loaded with the full ArtScroll Schottenstein Digital Shas to anyone who learns Daf Yomi on Sunday, January 5th in memory of ArtScroll founder Rabbi Meir Zlotowitz zt’l.

A live shiur in Lakewood given by the renowned Sruly Bornstein, magid shiur of the Lakewood Daf Yomi shiur, will be livestreamed, making it easy for anyone, anywhere, to participate in the learning initiative. The 10 AM shiur will take its place in the record books as the largest Daf Yomi shiur in the history of Klal Yisroel, with well over 2,000 people have already signed up to learn the Daf together with the shiur through the livestream. Those in the tri-state area will have the unique opportunity to attend the shiur in person, with 250 seats being made available in Lakewood.

Organizers, which include Lakewood Daf Yomi, ArtScroll, the Orthodox Union’s All Daf and Eastern Union Funding, are encouraging everyone to taste the sweet waters of Daf Yomi, even if just for the first day of the new cycle in memory of Rabbi Zlotowitz whose seforim opened up the world of Shas to hundreds of thousands all across the globe.

Reservations are required for the live Lakewood shiur, with seats to be allocated free on a first come first served basis. According to Klal Govoah founder Ira Zlotowitz, having seen the incredible commitment to Daf Yomi in the tri-state area, Lakewood was the perfect location to host an event of this magnitude and seats are going quickly.

“We encourage those who want to be there in person as history as being made to sign up at Klal Govoah now, while there are still seats available,” said Mr. Zlotowitz. “Even if you learn just one Daf, join us on January 5th and be part of Klal Yisroel as the Daf Yomi cycle starts again.”

To reserve a seat at the shiur or to sign up for the live stream visit Klal Govoah online at https://www.klalgovoah.org/live







