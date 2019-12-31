



Do you or a family member use Juul or other E-Cigarettes? Find out your rights!

Attorney Advertising– NEW YORK–In the past decade, tobacco users have turned to electronic cigarettes in an effort to wean off of traditional cigarettes, considering them to be the safer option. E-cigarettes, also known as nicotine vaporizers, vaporizer cigarettes, or simply vapes, have grown in popularity in recent years, driven in large part by the Juul’s debut in 2015. Juul Labs is now the leading manufacturer of e-cigarette devices and e-liquid flavors nationwide.

Juul has been accused of marketing it’s vapes as safe, even though there is no evidence of decreased addiction and contain hazardous ingredients. In fact, each cartridge (called a “Juul pod”) contains roughly the same amount of nicotine as one pack of cigarettes. High concentrations of nicotine in e-liquid cartridges can also cause nicotine toxicity, leading to seizures or convulsions. Find out more: www.bgandg.com/juul.

Many consumers have also alleged that Juul Labs deliberately marketed its products to appeal to the younger generation. A lawsuit filed by the father of a Carmel, Indiana teen in the U.S. District Court in Indianapolis alleged that his son was attracted to Juul by the bright colors and fruity flavors of Juul’s e-cigarettes, which contained high levels of nicotine. The teen later developed an intense nicotine addiction and fears that his addiction may lead to health problems throughout his life.

Other suits have similarly claimed that Juul specifically targeted underage markets on several social media platforms.

Stanford University researchers evaluated Juul’s marketing campaigns over its first three years on the market , and the resulting impact on teens and young adults, in a January 2019 study.

By analyzing Juul’s website, social media platforms, hashtags, and customer campaign emails, researchers concluded that, “Juul’s advertising imagery in its first [six] months on the market was patently youth oriented.” Though Juul representatives have repeatedly denied that the company intentionally targets a younger generation in its marketing, the study revealed how Juul, “continued to engage in advertising either targeted to youth…or by placing its promotional material preferentially in youth consumed media channels…”

In fact, nearly half of all Twitter users who followed Juul in 2018 were between the ages of 13 and 17, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics .

The FDA has even warned JUUL Labs for marketing unauthorized modified risk tobacco products, including in outreach to youth.

Individuals and parents nationwide are turning to Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman to fight for them in regards to injuries associated with e-cigarettes and vaping. Our aim is to end these deceptive trade practices and pursue justice on behalf of e-cigarette victims. If you or a loved one was harmed by Juul products, especially due to their deceptive marketing tactics, our firm can help you secure compensation for medical expenses, loss of wages, and more. Find out more: www.bgandg.com/juul.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com







