New Steakhouse Completes Triumvirate of Outstanding Kosher Eateries in Boca





Butcher Block Grill Serves Fresh Ingredients and Kosher Meats in Style

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 — Snowbirds returning to Boca for the season have a new item on their to-do list: sample the fare at Butcher Block Grill, the newest addition to a growing collection of on-trend kosher restaurants in the area.

Butcher Block Grill opened its doors in November as the latest in Chef JUK’s respected kosher restaurants in the area. Butcher Block Grill is an American-style steakhouse with a Mediterranean flair. The menu focuses on elevating favorite dishes for customers looking for a refined dining experience.

Like its sister restaurants Butcher Block Express and Mozart Cafe, Butcher Block Grill is certified kosher by the Orthodox Rabbinical Board of Broward and Palm Beach Counties (ORB). The board has over 25 years of experience and is trusted by Jewish communities throughout South Florida.

In addition to its commitment to high-quality kosher meals, Butcher Block Grill prepares its signature dishes using ingredients carefully selected for freshness and quality. The menu’s focus on natural ingredients and the kitchen staff’s attention to detail are clear in each dish. The quality may present repeat diners with a happy dilemma: choose a favorite dish, or try something new?

For diners looking to enjoy Butcher Block Grill’s quality for an on-the-go lunch, Butcher Block Express offers the same high-quality kosher meats in finger-food friendly forms. Falafel, brisket burgers and a wide range of lunchtime offerings use fresh ingredients to raise fast-casual to a new level. Also ORB kosher, this is a great option for groups with varied tastes and dietary needs.

While both Butcher Block Grill and Butcher Block Express focus on kosher meat, Mozart Cafe keeps dairy lovers happy with its wide selection of salads, wraps, and sandwiches, which include a range of certified kosher cheeses. They also offer several quesadillas that put cheese at the center of a pleasant dining experience that includes a serene view of nearby Fountains Plaza.

Thanks to Chef JUK’s three outstanding restaurants, it’s now easier than ever to keep kosher in Boca and enjoy fine dining at the same time.

About Butcher Block Grill

Butcher Block Grill is an all-natural modern steakhouse in Boca Raton. At Butcher Block, the secret to naturally delicious cuisine begins with an artisanal approach towards the selection, preparation and presentation of each dish. Butcher Block Grill combines a unique fusion of Mediterranean flavors with American steakhouse classics for an unforgettable dining experience.

7000 W Camino Real

Boca Raton, Florida 33433

(561) 409-3035

www.butcherblockgrill.com

Kosher: ORB

About Butcher Block Express

Butcher Block Express is dedicated to serving quality kosher food fast. Open for lunch and dinner, Butcher Block Express offers 10% off first-time online orders one the website or app. Text THEBLOCK to 33733 to get the coupon code. Offer available for a limited time.

7600 W Camino Real, #104

Boca Raton, Florida 33433

(561) 544-8100

www.butcherblockexpress.com

Kosher: ORB

Mozart Cafe

Mozart Cafe offers kosher dairy dishes made with fresh ingredients and served in a contemporary, artistic atmosphere with views of the magnificent Fountains Plaza. Open for bistro-style breakfast, lunch and dinner.

7300 W Camino Real

Boca Raton, Florida 33433

561.367.3412

www.mozartcafeboca.com

Kosher: ORB







