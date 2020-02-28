Over 150,000 hrs of Torah learning “Donated” by the Yeshivas students in preparation for a historic event

Sponsored Content





Over a thousand graduates, parents, and friends of Nesivos Chachma gathered at Binyanei HaUmah for a historic fundraiser to guarantee the future of the yeshiva. Throughout the event live footage was broadcast in the hall of the hundreds of bochurim immersed in Torah. The announcement that led to success: the students of the yeshiva undertook to dedicate 150,000 hours of learning outside yeshiva hours for the sake of donors.

At an impressive event attended by thousands of graduates, parents and friends of Nesivos Chachma on motzei Shabbos Shekalim, a snap fundraiser was conducted for the yeshiva, which has become the ornament of the Torah world just a few short years since its foundation. At the dinner, which was attended by graduates as well as admirers of the yeshiva from across the world, the yeshiva raised respectable sums within several hours.

Throughout the emotional event, which was presided over by the roshei yeshiva HaGaon Rav Daniel Wolfson Shlita and HaGaon Rav Baruch Neubert Shlita, giant screens broadcast live footage from the heichal of Nesivos Chachma, where the bochurim were engaged in intense learning in various sugyos of the Shas.

Watching the bochurim steeped in Torah with such enthusiasm aroused a wave of excitement among the guests, who broke into spontaneous dancing at this evidence of the tremendous love of Torah characterizing the yeshiva.

The bochurims’ learning was only made more moving by the fact that, uniquely for such an event, the bochurim were not called upon to join the fundraiser, but were left to focus on their Torah and avodah without interruption. However, the bochurim were unwilling to contribute nothing to the effort, and undertook to dedicate 150,000 hours of learning beyond the yeshiva curriculum to the donors and their families.

The Nesivos Chachma yeshiva was founded 12 years ago by HaGaon Rav Yehoshua Yeshaya Neubert ztz”l, and within years it has become one of the most important yeshivos in the Torah world, with thousands of applicants each year. But in tandem with the massive spiritual growth of the yeshiva, its financial burden increased as well, making the need for extra funding ever more acute.

The guests scattered homeward with an elevated feeling and a promise to do everything for the future of the yeshiva, which has become one of the cornerstones of the Torah world, raising a generation of talmidei chachamim who are an ornament to the Jewish world.







