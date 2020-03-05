The Song We Have Been Waiting A Decade For ”Koh Amar Hashem”

Sponsored Content





Singer and composer Yoel Dovid Goldstein release his debut album “B’shir U’renunim” over ten years ago. Since then he and sung and performed at many simchas across the globe.

Over the last three years, the music bug has bit him again, and Yoel Dovid felt the time has come to finally release some new music. Since then, he released two singles; Umani three years ago and Hinchalto Torah last Succos (5779). The two singles however were just leading up to this new hit single.

“Koh Amar Hashem” is a new dance track composed by Yoel Dovid himself and masterfully produced and arranged by the new House of Music label under the direction of Naftali Schnitzler. This song has the best of both worlds; a little flavor of yesteryear and the pumping dance production of 2020. The result will leave you dancing in the street and leave you wanting to spend more time listening to it in your car. With vocals and technical production by Yitzy Waldner, Yoel Dovid’s voice really shines through and will reinforce that he is here to stay.

In addition Yoel Dovid’s debut album B’shir U’renunim and his other two singles are now available for the FIRST time for digital download on all platforms.

