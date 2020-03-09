Hagaon Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlita: “Whoever will donate generously to Rav Dovid Frid will never be sick”

Sponsored Content





Dear friends,

Purim and Thanksgiving – what’s the connection?

As you know, my husband, Rabbi David Frid, has been struggling with ALS for the last ten years.

Purim is a special time of Simcha, but for our family it is also a day of Thanksgiving. On Purim day six years ago R’ Dovid came home from Hadassah hospital after an emergency tracheotomy and a month long stay. Thanks to dedicated doctors and the Tefillot of Am Yisroel, R’ Dovid passed through that trial safely and returned home, albeit surrounded by life support and other machines, but still smiling.

Even though Purim is a crazy, busy day, we’d be so grateful if you could give us a few minutes of your time. We’ve made the Mitzvah of Matanos L’Evyonim fast and easy. Please click the DONATE BUTTON on this page to give your lifesaving donation or for a tax-deductible receipt, press the following link to Kupat Hair – קופת העיר.

By pressing on the SHARE button on your right, you’ll be doubling and tripling your Mitzvah!

Looking back, it is unbelievable that six years have passed. In the beginning, being able to give R’ Dovid quality care at home seemed like an impossible dream, but thanks to your support that dream has come true. R’ Dovid wishes to thank the Ribono Shel Olam and all of Am Yisroel for giving him life. Without you, the miracle would never have happened.

In the Zechus of your support, may you and yours be Zocheh to the powerful Bracha of the venerable Tzadik of Jerusalem, HaRav HaGaon Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz, Shlita who personally visited R’ Dovid: “Donate generously and in this merit you will never be sick, not you or your families for all generations!”

Since Purim is a powerful time for prayer, please Daven for the Refuah Shlaima of Dovid Yehoshua Ben Leba Malka and all Cholim.

Verified by: HaMekubal HaRav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlita, Jerusalem, HaRav Aryeh Shulman Shlita, Mara D’Asra Telz Stone, HaRav Michoel Sorotzkin Shlita, Rosh Kollel HaDeah V’Hadibur, Telz Stone, HaRav Yisroel Neuman Shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Medrash Govoha, Lakewood, HaRav Yaakov Hopfer Shlita, Kehillat Shearith Israel, Baltimore, HaRav Yaacov Haber Shlita, Kehillas Shivtei Yeshurun, RBS. View recommendations: click here:

For a tax-deductible receipt, please press the following link for Kupat Hair – קופת העיר.

Payment by check to Kupat Hair. In order for the donation to be deposited in our fund, please write a note on the check that the contribution is for fund #2605 – Rabbi David Frid. Mail your check to American Friends of Kupat Hair, 4415 14th Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11219.

Payment by phone: Call 1888-587 2842 twenty four hours a day. Please specify that the donation is for fund #2605, Rabbi David Frid.

We are truly grateful for your support.

