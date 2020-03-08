Join This Special Tefillah for Girls in Shidduchuim By Harav Chaim Kanievsky!

Sponsored Content





This Taanis Esther, Rav Chaim Kanievsky will once again be hosting a unique gathering at his home for the girls of Ohel Sarala.

Why Ohel Sarala?

Because Ohel Sarala is an organization that was held in great esteem by Rav Aharon Leib Shteinman, and this fact alone makes those girls associated with Ohel Sarala a priority to Rav Chaim.

On Taanis Esther, Rav Chaim will be reciting special tefillos for the singles of Ohel Sarala, davening that they find their zivugim bekarov and with ease.

Purim represents a time when the tefillos of Klal Yisroel were answered and they experienced a miraculous yeshuah.

Taanis Esther is a time to tap into the spirit of this period, praying to Hashem to bless those in need of a yeshuah with the salvation they seek.

