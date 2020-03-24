Coronavirus: Are We Being Careful Enough?

Sponsored Content





Conversation around the world seems to be buzzing around one thing: Coronavirus and the necessary precautions to slow its spread. With some countries on full lockdown and others just recommending ‘social distancing,’ each individual has been left to do their own research and decide how often, and why, they can justify leaving their own home.

While we focus on the physical precautions needed to keep ourselves and our elderly safe, however, we ignore the root of our existence: The spiritual world. Around the world Jews are taking on mitzvos in hopes that they will be protected from this global pandemic.

Rabbanim around the world have given their advice and leadership to the Jewish people during this trying time. Rav Chaim Kanievsky’s recommendation in particular has been to donate to families who are struggling financially due to illness. Kupat Ha’Ir has a fund open for families in this situation, which has been approved by the Rav himself.

So as the virus spreads, we must ask ourselves: Maybe our cabinets are stocked and our childrens’ homeschool schedules are arranged. Maybe we have masks and gloves and vitamins in our medicine cabinets. But have we done all we can to prepare ourselves spiritually for what is to come?

