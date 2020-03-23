Join The Shapell’s/Darche Noam Virtual Beit Midrash

Sponsored Content





In this time of world wide crisis, Shapell’s/Darche Noam in Yerushlayaim continues to do all that it can to spread Torah- not just to its own talmidim and alumni, but world wide! On Monday 27 Adar/ March 23, the yeshiva began a “Virtual Beit Midrash” program.

Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Shaya Karlinsky is teaching the third chapter of Gemara Bava Kama beginning at 3:30 p.m. Israel time/ 9:30 a.m. New York time.

Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Dovid Schoonmaker is teaching topics in halacha beginning at 6:00 pm. Israel time, noon New York time.

The shiurim are available at no charge to all those looking to learn Torah during this challenging time.

In order to join the shiurim, go to Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/335783182. The meeting ID is 225 783 182.

Participants in the United States can also choose to call in at 646-876-9923.

For more information about Shapell’s/Darche Noam please visit www.darchenoam.org







