More Staff Needed at Hasc Homes

HASC Center is a nonprofit organization that supports and cares for developmentally disabled individuals through a wide array of services. Among HASC Center’s many services are the group homes, housing our individuals 24/7 and providing for all of their physical, emotional and religious needs.

Due to the current health crisis, we are facing a serious staffing shortage which is putting a strain on our group homes. In this difficult time, we need as much assistance as we can get to avoid having to temporarily close the group homes.

We would like to ask if any staff in your program would be available to step up and help us out by taking shifts until this tough situation passes. We need to fill weekday shifts, as well as shifts for Shabbos and Pesach.

In addition to the tremendous zechus of this chesed, staff are being remunerated handsomely as we recognize the hardship and risks inherent in working during this time.

If you are available to help,Please Email: [email protected]








