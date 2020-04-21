First a heart attack, and now Corona has taken you away from us on ליל הסדר, Reb Ezra!

Sponsored Content





Please please klal yisroel – We are 7 children, five of us still young unmarried at home. Income was very difficult until now, but now we have real fear for our future! We fear for our mothers future! She has been our bedrock of strength all these years; she held so much together, but now its just too much for her shattered heart. How will she be able to hold strong?

With such little income, how will she live?? How will we live? How will we survive this?? Who will look after us, once the tragedy fades from peoples hearts?

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Brothers and sisters, please, we beg you, be there for us. Its not comfortable writing these lines, but we turn you in pain. Please feel our pain.

Our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces. The world is upside down. Please give our mother and little siblings what they need to survive.

May all those who donate to this fund be זוכה to see great ישועות with whatever they need, and may they and their family be saved מידה כנגד מידה from all illness, and they should be זוכה to make simchos in their homes and to see nachas from all their family with health and parnassah.

