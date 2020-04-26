[VIDEO] Dearest R’ Nochum: A Heart wrenching plea from Rabbi Yisroel Reisman

Sponsored Content





Rav Yisroel Reisman, in whose Shul Rav Nachum delivered a popular Daf Yomi Shiur every night for many years, said that Rav Nachum “was one of the few true tzaddikim I was fortunate to know in my life. He was a genuine and loved Hashem in everything that he did.”

Rav Brudny and Rav Reisman said that when they were with Rav Nachum they felt “Shal N’alchah M’eal Raglechah, Ki Hamokom Asher Atah Omed Alav Admas Kodesh.”

Rav Nachum leaves behind a tzadeikis of a wife, and a large family, with six children still at home. She now has a heavy burden to bear. It is an impossible burden, emotionally, physically and financially.

Rabbi Brudny and Rabbi Reisman ask all of Klal Yisroel to come together right now, while our tzar is still fresh to help alleviate the financial burden of Rav Nachum’s family by contributing at the link below.

