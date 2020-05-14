Elana was diagnosed with Agoraphobia with panic attacks and depression. she suffers from stomach pains, irregular heartbeat a

Sponsored Content





Hi, my name is Yisrael Lublin of Kiryat Mutzkin in Eretz Yisrael.

Everything was normal until my wife Elana was diagnosed with Agoraphobia with panic attacks and depression.

At the beginning stages we didnt give it much attention and just went to our family Dr. who had many different ideas.

The situation got worse, and Elana can not function normally and can not stay alone even for one minute.

Now, it has effected her total health and she suffers from stomach pains, irregular heartbeat and lose of control.

Our home stopped functioning, our 6 little kids started facing the new reality with of a new mother in the worst way possible.

With the guidance of top doctors and medical experts we need to start a series of psychiatric treatment, but that means i would need to stop working in order to be available for my wife and kids.

I am pleading to you my dear bothers, please help my dear wife Elana, please help our family, help us cover the tremendous expense of all these medicines and treatments, so our home can restore to its previous normal mode with smiles on our kids faces.

