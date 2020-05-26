Please help families affected by the Corona virus

Sponsored Content





The critical situation we are all in, has created a new era where many previous donors are now in desperate need, and we need to help them too.

Families that their father is sick can not survive and are calling out for your help! Who will take care of them?

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

The קופת צדקה ״פנינת צדיק״ was created 10 years ago by the Spinke Rebbe Shlit”a, as a mission to help many families that are collapsing under the daily burden.

The organization helps in many ways:

– Financial help for families in need.

– Kimpeturin assistance.

– Special Yom Tov assistance for large families.

– Food distribution for families in need.

Baruch Hashem the dedicated volunteers were able to help many families, and to get them back on their feet, but recently with the current situation they were forced to go in to the Rebbe and ask for guidance on how to proceed.

The Rebbe immediately started an urgent campaign to save these family lives, and the Rebbe is following and guiding each step of the process.

Adopt your family! And be Zoche to many ישועות!

