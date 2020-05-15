This week, Mazal passed away! leaving 11 broken orphans who are crying out for your help!

Sponsored Content





Dear brothers, my name is Avrohom Elbaz from Yerushalyim.

B’h my wife and i were זוכה to build a beautiful family of 11 amazing children.

B’h we married off 7, and Iy’h we will marry off the other 4.

I was זוכה to be able to sit and learn, while i work in Kiruv and deliver Shiurim all over Eretz Ysrael.

Our family was like every other family…until 2 years ago on the tragic day that my dear wife Mazal was diagnosed with Cancer.

Our home was turned over in a flash, the nights turned into days, the hospital became our new home while our young children at home waiting for their tatty and mommy.

The financial situation collapsed with no way of earning any income. The whole day every day was devoted for medical attention, and when i had a few minutes i took advantage and gave the attention needed to one child and a worm hug to another.

Then… my wife tested positive with the Coronavirus, and was put on a respirator for the past few weeks. The little life we had was also taken away as well, me and my older sons were busy all day trying to help and care, and when we stood by her side we just cried.

We cried and daven to Hashem to heal her from the double danger she was in, and return our amazing wife and mother to her family.

Our family was in a total financial crash, we got to the point where we didn’t have money to pay for a cab to the hospital.

The expenses were beyond comprehension, with doctors and medicine, transportation and basic household needs.

And now… my dear wife has just passed away! This week!

Now i am dealing with burial expenses, and medical experts say our younger children will need psychotherapy to be able to cope with this situation.

My dear brothers! I am pleading from the bottom of my heart, please help my family and help us get through this phase.

In the זכות of you helping, i am sure Hashem will pay you back with much ברכה and you will never experience anything like this in your family.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW








