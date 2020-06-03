The Rabbi Dovid Trenk ztz”l Tribue Dinner Announced

Sponsored Content





As the first Yahrzeit of the unique, incredible, and unforgettable Harav Dovid Trenk ztz”l nears, family, friends and talmidim join together to celebrate his legacy.

A live streamed Tribute Dinner is planned for the evening before the Yahrzeit, June 17th, 2020. The event will iy”H include a Siyum HaShas by Harav Azriel Brown Shlit”a, son-in-law of Rabbi Trenk and Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshiva Gedola & Mesivta of Carteret, followed by live music. A video production about Rabbi Trenk’s life will include words from some of his most distinguished friends. Harav Yaakov Bender shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshiva Darchei Torah, will be the Guest Speaker. The Dinner’s website TheTributeDinner.com has a unique section where people can share their memories of Rabbi Trenk with the public. The Dinner’s Chairman is Rabbi Dave Silverman, and the dinner committee includes R’ Zevi Bald, R’ Chaskel Bennett, R’ Naftali Miller, R’ Pinny Munk, R’ Getzy Tischler, R’ Moshe Tress.

Another exciting part is the donor gift. The soon-to-be-released biography “Just Love Them – The life and legacy of Rabbi Dovid Trenk”, including a special Tribute Dinner dedication section in the front. It will be mailed out to donors of $250 or more. The funds raised by the event will go to support the Yeshiva Gedola & Mesivta of Carteret, where Rabbi Trenk’s son-in-law, Rabbi Azriel Brown shlit”a is Rosh Yeshiva. The Yeshiva currently has 3 full classes in the Mesivta, with 4th class joining this coming Elul iy”H, as well as a Kollel for married men. Rabbi Trenk had a very close kesher to the Yeshiva, visiting often, directly influencing the talmidim, and keeping an ongoing connection with many of them.

