BD”E Rabbi’ Yisroel Menachem A”H Left Behind 8 Yesoimim

Hi everyone. Know that with a heavy heart I have to ask here everyone to please donate to this link. It’s my beloved father A”H who was Niftar (succumb from the Carona virus hasham yishmor). My father was just 70, he left behind 8 UNMARRIED KIDS and the burden of cost involved is only straining my mother and siblings. I would appreciate every penny (even a $1) and I will never forgot the appreciation you will show me.

May hasham help we should never hear terrible news and fight this virus together.

Thank you, and tizku l’mitzvos

