The Moshe Binik A”H Legacy Campaign Benefiting “Our Place” – 24 Hours Only, The Clock is Ticking…

Today is your opportunity to help the hundreds of at-risk and in-pain teens and young adults who depend on Our Place’s services each year. Until 12:00 PM on Friday, every single donation is doubled!

What started as Moshe Binik’s simple pool hall on Avenue M in Flatbush has now evolved into a multi-faceted organization with six different centers and a heroic clinical team that devotes their lives to saving Jewish youth – Our Place Boys, Our Place Girls, The Living Room (Flatbush Headquarters), The Living Room Five Towns, The Living Room Rockland & The Our Village Sober Living Home together make up the “Our Place Family.”



Over the past four months, six of OurPlace’s major annual fundraising events have been cancelled due to Covid19, causing an enormous loss to their expected annual income – the basic funds they depend on to keep their doors open and save young Jewish lives. More than ever, OurPlace needs your continued support. Please give generously – Charidy.com/OurPlace.

We realize this year has been difficult for all of us. For the already vulnerable teens and young adults who comprise the OurPlace Family, the pressures and challenges of Covid19 are only compounded. The illness (or loss) of loved ones, sudden unemployment and increased stress are unfortunately, a recipe for disaster for any person. For an addict, this means an exponentially increased risk of relapse and potential tragedy.

Today, all donations are doubled as we commemorate Moshe Binik’s second yahrtzeit this week. To donate to the specific Moshe Binik A”H legacy page, please donate at Charidy.com/ourplace/binikah. If you would like to share your personal “Moshe Binik story” with the Binik family, please email, [email protected].

ABOUT MOSHE BINIK A”H

This year’s campaign is dedicated in memory of OurPlace’s founder, Moshe Binik A”H – a true tzadik in our time – a man who’s life became defined by many incredible and heroic acts of kindness.

Moshe Binik devoted his selfless life to the Jewish people and his compassion for struggling youth was both unprecedented and unparalleled. Our Place was “his baby,” and the entire Our Place family is forever indebted to his forward-thinking commitment towards saving the lives and souls of at-risk and in-pain youth.

Today, thousands of young people are alive and walking the streets – living sober, productive and purpose-filled lives as a simple result of Moshe’s foresight and generosity.

As this week is Moshe’s second yahrtzeit, we encourage people to not only donate to his legacy campaign, but to read the 2014 article that details Moshe’s incredible role in the Our Place story – https://mishpacha.com/here-to-serve-you/.







