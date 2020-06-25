“It’s not a Camp: It’s a Campus. Where We Can Learn in a Comfortable Relaxed Atmosphere.” Help us Complete This Project!

Sponsored Content





This past year Harav Reuven Shlit”a, decided that it was time to rebuild the camp Bais Medrash. The old building was taken down immediately after the summer, and the work was moving right along until the virus started. After that, the work was interrupted, and equally important, we had to stop meeting people for financial help.

Right now the shell is up, but the inside is empty and unusable.

Watch the powerful video and listen to Rav Reuven Feinstein explain why this project means so much to him and the Yeshiva.

Please help restart the Kol Torah in America by making this new building a reality.

Please click here to donate! We are nearly done.

For more information and dedication opportunities, please call:

(917)946-2974 [email protected] for dedication donations and/or monthly donation signup via ACH.







