The Solution for Chutzpah?

“Stop telling me what to do!” he shouts.

You gasp. “Just wait till your father gets home! You can’t talk to me like that!”

“Oh, yeah? Watch me!” Slam.

Ouch.

How many times will this happen before he grows out of it?

A lot. Unless you know how to respond effectively.

So, you’re telling me there is a way to get rid of chutzpah? For good?

Yes. Enter the HarmoniUs method.

Researched and developed by Mrs. Rachel Plaut, this formula is proven to work every time.

Since 2005, Mrs. Plaut is guiding parents to create homes where harmony, tranquility and respect reign. She founded HarmoniUs, a practical program that gets right to the root of interpersonal issues. With Mrs. Plaut’s expert help, you can solve deep-seated chinuch challenges in a long-lasting way.

Now let’s replay that scene.

“Stop telling me what to do!” he shouts. You gasp. Then, you take a deep breath. You show zero signs of anger. You turn around and walk away, cool as a cucumber. Your child sees you as the anchor of strength.

This tactic has been used by over 2,000 members of the HarmoniUs program. It’s guaranteed to bring results — calm, happy, contented kids. Kids who don’t yell, “Why are you always telling me what to do?!”

As one parent puts it, “You recognized the situation and understood the emotional and psychological upheaval that it was causing in our lives… You didn’t give just sympathy and empathy. You gave clear and definitive guidelines and instructions on how to deal with each situation.” (Mrs. U, children aged 2 – 10.)

Wait, there’s more. You can use leverage. No punishments, threats, or “go-to-your-room”s needed. This is explained fully in the program. Learn how to touch the soul of every family member with clear and consistent communication. Get videos from Mrs. Plaut straight to your inbox twice a week.







