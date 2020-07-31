Update: What is “Tu B’Av Together” for Shidduchim and why are thousands of Jews participating???

Sponsored Content





Now that Tisha B’Av is over, it is time to start thinking about Tu B’Av, taking place next Wednesday, August 4th. (scroll down below for some fascinating Whatsapp technology)

On August 5th, Tu B’Av at 10:AM (NY time) and around the world, hundreds of thousands of Jews will unite at one time, reciting 8 perakim of Tehillim as a zechus for all singles in Klal Yisrael to find their shidduch, This historic worldwide event is called “Tu B’Av Together” and is a Yad L’Achim initiative.

Visit www.TuBavTogether.com to learn more about this historic event. at www.TuBavTogether.com you can

1) See over 52 Inspirational Videos from Rabbonim / speakers / singers

2) Submit names for FREE to a minyan of talmidei chachamim davening in Amuka on Tu B’Av

3) Download the special mobile ARTSCROLL Tehillim for Tu B’Av Together and more!

CLICK HERE to visit the website

AMAZING WHATSAPP TECHNOLOGY!

We have worked on incredible technology where you can request the latest video for Tu B’Av Together, download the Tehillim, and submit names all through Whatsapp! You use the automatic responder and it automatically sends you what you request.

If you have Whatsapp, you have to try it for yourself by CLICKING HERE (then follow the promtpor using this link http://tubavtogether.co/mobile* (which you can send around)

LIVE EVENT: On Tu B'Av, there will be a LIVE GLOBAL BROADCAST with divrei bracha from HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit"a and Rav Elya Brudny shlit"a and more! Say tehillim with Klal Yisrael.








