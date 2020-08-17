Chief Rabbi of South Africa Shares Lessons from His Country’s History on Today’s Challenges

Sponsored Content





Rabbi Simon Jacobson In Conversation with World Leaders

Featuring Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa

“‘The more they were oppressed, the more they thrived’ is a Torah verse that best encapsulates the current crisis. On one hand we’ve been brought to our knees by the pandemic and on the other, we’ve seen the human spirit prevail,” explains Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa.

Don’t miss a riveting and emotional conversation that touches upon the full spectrum of the human experience. Discover how the stresses of the global pandemic – medical, financial, social, racial, spiritual and educational will ultimately enable us to emerge stronger!

Highlights include:

Lessons from lockdown: How families can emerge stronger from these trials Developing a growth vs. victim mindset: How to be a person of destiny who transforms hardships into opportunities Dealing with racial tensions: Lessons learned from South African apartheid. Removing apartheid from the statute books is step one, but how to do you remove it from people’s hearts? How do we educate and raise our children to be part of the solution instead of stoking the flames? Methods to model Nelson Mandela’s leadership: Lessons on how to build a new world together Seizing responsibility of leadership from the inside out: It starts with “me;” only then I can lead my family, friends, communities, cities and ultimately, change the world

In Conversation with World Leaders, a new series hosted by renowned author, speaker and publisher, Simon Jacobson, was launched in response to our current global upheavals. These conversations discuss the issues of our times and how to overcome the personal challenges we face today.

Episode two, featuring Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa can now be viewed at www.meaningfullife.com/worldleaders. Watch now.



This series is produced by The Meaningful Life Center, which presents the wisdom of Torah as a blueprint for a meaningful and transformative life. From love and relationships to work and finance, from fear and anxiety to joy and celebration, from birth to death and all life cycles in between, the Meaningful Life Center applies the timeless Torah to our personal, emotional and psychological lives.

