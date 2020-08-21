Mei Chaya Mushka Mega Auction – Luxury Prizes You Actually Want!

Sponsored Content





We are excited to announce the launch of the Mei Chaya Mushka Mega Auction.

All auction proceeds go directly towards giving the ultimate experience to every single woman who visits Mei Chaya Mushka.

With prices starting at just $36 you can win incredible prizes

The list of luxurious prizes features:

A Google Home Package

A brand new wig

A Miller Streimel

$10,000 cash

And more!

All donations of $180 and above will automatically be entered into a raffle to win an authentic Cartier ‘Love’ bracelet.

Click here to buy your tickets

It’s simple.

Fill your cart with all of the fabulous prizes that your heart desires.

Checkout

Tap to reveal if you are a lucky winner







