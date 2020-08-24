Watch Now! Jewish Revenge 2: The Story of Eichmann

Sponsored Content





In the early 1980’s, the Mossad receives a tip on the whereabouts of Adolf Eichmann. Isser Harel, together with David Ben Gurion decide on a brave and risky mission to kidnap the SS officer Deep in Buenos Aires, Argentina selected group is sent by the Mossad to the secret location. With bravery, resourcefulness, and lots of hard work Eichmann is revealed and kidnapped by the Israelis. His son, upon learning of the kidnapping attempts to rally support from German Brotherhood that assisted many Nazis in hiding and with the cooperation of the secret police, a wide hunt for the kidnappers is on.

The Argentinians have received intelligence of the Israeli plan to fly Eichmann to Israel on an El Al flight. A wild chase ensues, but at the last minute, the Mossad agents manage to flee.

This film was arranged with maximum authenticity, with a focus on professional standards of production. This film provides for the first time an insider’s view of the Israeli rescue team.

