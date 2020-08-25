Attention Bochurim

Sponsored Content





There will be another bus leaving from Lakewood on Thursday and Sunday Morning.

We have successfully secured Bushkill Falls Resort for this אלול זמן .

We have arranged accommodations for several hundred בחורים.

We will be learning the same לימוד as Mir in Yerushalayim. There will be a Chabura Hookup with Hagaon Harav Asher Arielli.

The Rosh Chabura will be Harav Zev Reiss and Harav Betzalel Sofer, R Berel Kelemer, R Dovid Asher David.

For more information please call the registration office can be reached at 732-994-7228 or [email protected]








