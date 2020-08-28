WATCH: Yankel Am Ha’aretz – Educational drama-comedy for audiences of all ages!

Sponsored Content





Inspired by the song “Yankel” by Abie Rotenberg, Yankel Am Ha’Aretz is about a simple man who endures hardship in his Torah studies.

Deep in his heart he loves to do the Mitzvos yet he never seems to get things right.

While all the children make fun of him “could there be a bigger fool?”

– Yankel forges ahead and keeps his cool…

While everyone thinks he will never cope

– Yankel never gives up HOPE!

While all options seem to be dwindling he fears…

– the gates of heaven? they NEVER close for tears!

This educational drama-comedy had audiences of all ages laughing and crying. It’s a film you don’t want to miss!

