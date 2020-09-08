Sponsored Content





Tomorrow Night: PCS IT Desktop and Network Support Course Open House

Join the sought after field of IT that has been rated as 3 of the best 10 tech jobs for 2020 by US News and World Report!

Receive hands-on training in: computer hardware and configuration, operating systems and software, network hardware and technologies, active directory and more…

Open house: Wednesday September 9, 7:30 PM at PCS, 1771 Madison.

To join remotely, email: [email protected]

For more info: call 732-905-9700 ext. 606 or email [email protected] or visit https://pcsnynj.org/#course-12







