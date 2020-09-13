Young Almunah and her 2 Little Boys Need our Help

Yehoshua Eliyahu Chaim’s Neshama has left us, his tafkid complete, now his wife and sons need our help desperately. His Eishes Chayal, Sonya lost her incredible and kind husband, someone who gave her the strength to get through every day even while he was going through a horrible illness. Josh’s 2 sweet little boys, Jacob age 4 and Ben age 3 lost a father who was so proud of them and loved them so much. The world lost a diamond.

Whoever had the pleasure of knowing Josh could not help loving him, his smile and kindness. He was always so willing to help anyone in need whether it be with free food from his catering business or a smile and kind word to someone going through a hard time.

Although his family is emotionally shattered please do not let them be financially shattered as well. Please help give his wife and kids some stability so they do not also have to worry about bills, food, and clothes.

In the merit of your Tzedaka, may Hashem bless you and your family with health, simchos and Parnassah.

Tizku L’Mitzvos!

