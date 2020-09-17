A Special Opportunity To Take Part In The Greatest Level of Tzedaka

Aryeh Baruch has been a kollel avreich in Lakewood for many years. He has been giving haircuts on the side for the last 7 years, while struggling to find other ways to support his family while in learning. Unfortunately, he no longer has the means to continue full-time learning and also keep food on the table for his wife and two little ones. Although it is a difficult decision to leave learning, he must start working full-time and do what is right for his family.

However, he needs help getting his business off the ground. He will be running a full-service barbershop from a mobile RV, so he can come to his clients to give them the personal and professional attention they need. But since he has been living hand to mouth all these years, he does not have the capital to buy or outfit his operation—and this is where YOU come in.

The greatest level of Tzedakah is helping a person get on their feet and become financially independent without having to rely on continuous handouts. Getting Aryeh to a place where he can support himself is the most impactful Tzedakah you can give.

Please help Aryeh make a life for himself and his family!

