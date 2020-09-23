Kedusha challenges reach Record High – Open letter from Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski

In 2020, nisyonos related to kedushah have reached a level unprecedented in the history of Klal Yisrael! Change is hard, but possible.

By Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski

Change is hard, and for some people it’s especially hard.

Countless Jews are looking for an exit strategy from inappropriate online content — but realize that they are trapped.

The allure and vividness of adult content and the instant access can overwhelm the brain’s decision-making process, and often, even very ehrliche people get hooked. To compound the challenge, they have no one to talk to about it, they are too ashamed.

In the past few years the scale of the problem has become massive, and Covid-19-related stress and free time has exacerbated the problem like never before.

A recent study by Dr. Rosemarin & Pirutinsky has surveyed a sample group of people from various Orthodox communities. The results were shocking. 58% of single males and 51% of married males admitted that they view inappropriate online content at least once a month. And that’s before Covid-19…

It would be no exaggeration to say that the nisyonos regarding kedushah during 2020 have reached a level unprecedented in the history of Klal Yisrael!

The remedy the Ribono Shel Olam has given our generation is GuardYourEyes (GYE), an incredible organization which I’ve had the privilege to be involved in for over a decade, and which has been endorsed by leading professionals and Rabbonim.

GYE does amazing work. It gives people hope, support, and guidance, and has helped tens of thousands break free.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are hundreds of thousands still trapped.

GuardYourEyes runs a once-a-year fundraising campaign during the High Holidays. With your help I am confident GYE can reach and help 20,000 new members THIS YEAR!

My involvement with this cause has been an incredible zechus for me, and I invite you to share in the zechus too. By supporting the GuardYourEyes High Holiday campaign – you have a rare opportunity to gain a special zechus and stand on the Yom Hadin with the merit of the shmiras einayim and shmiras habris of thousands of Jews around the world.

Please open your heart and give generously during their once-a-year campaign, so that they can continue their critical work. Gmar Chassima Tova,

Rabbi Abraham J. Twerski, MD

To make a secure donation go to guardyoureyes.com/5781

Why is it so hard for people to stop on their own? Watch this video to get a deeper understanding: