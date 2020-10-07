It’s Succosmania With CHAZAQ! Dance Clap & Sing For Free This Chol Hamoed At A Virtual Succosmania With CHAZAQ!

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. It was just two weeks ago when tens of thousands of Yidden joined the CHAZAQ Organization right on this very platform for a 48-hour pre-Yom Kippur inspirational presentation. Now, during the z’man simchasenu CHAZAQ has once again organized a succos virtual experience like no other.

CHAZAQ knows that Chol Hamoed is a time for family fun, filled with cheerful laughter and brilliant smiles. Many of us are stuck at home in quarantine recovering, while others in the New York area have recently learned that our yeshivos will be closed for the foreseeable future, and many businesses and restaurants may be restricted. CHAZAQ knew they had to do something special and memorable during these most difficult times. CHAZAQ never lets money get in the way and pulled a few strings to bring a star-studded show to the frum world for this succos season absolutely free!

The spectacular event can be seen absolutely free of charge with a suggested $25 family donation at www.CholHamoed.Live – don’t miss out!

With a remarkable lineup, the CHAZAQ Family Succos Extravaganza will be here with you each day of Chol Hamoed in your succahs, dining rooms and living rooms to keep the smiles forever widening and the joy of Yom Tov ever so rich.

When CHAZAQ puts together a program, the best talent on the market is sought. American daredevil Bello Nock has been making children and adults alike cheer and gasp for decades, and this succos Bello is here with CHAZAQ! Circus stunts comes second nature to Bello who is a seventh-generation performer. It wasn’t long ago that Bello joined CHAZAQ at Damrosch Park in Lincoln Center for amazing feats with the none other than the Big Apple Circus! This Chol Hamoed Bello will be taking a break from rappelling off Madison Square Garden and hanging out of a helicopter far above the Statue of Liberty to join CHAZAQ for a jaw dropping show from his home in Florida!

What would Succosmania be without Uncle Moishy’s Succos Song? CHAZAQ is grateful to the esteemed production team at Suki and Ding for joining on its mission of delighting children the world over. CHAZAQ’s yeshiva placement division has with the help of Hashem transferred well over 900 public school children into the yeshiva educational system.

Yossi “Joey” Newcomb is no stranger to CHAZAQ, performing most recently at a motza’ei Shabbos kumzits. Yossi shares a special connection with CHAZAQ – both began their journeys in the Kew Gardens Hills section of Queens. CHAZAQ has evolved into an international powerhouse inspiring all walks of Jewish life with Torah inspiration, while Joey has become an internationally sought-after musician delighting Jews in every corner of the world. The To Be A Yid singer is most recognized for captivating Orthodox world Jewry with his rendition of the melody Thank You Hashem. Joey lives his life to bring simcha to klal Yisrael, and CHAZAQ’s Succosmania seemed a perfect fit.

Everyone’s favorite cousin will take the stage as well. The hilarious Cousin Nachum is known in the Jewish world as the warm-up comedian for Uncle Moishy, but he is truly an act of his own. “CHAZAQ has invited Cousin Nachum to its live stages more times than any of us can count,” said Mr. CHAZAQ himself, Robbie Aboff, CHAZAQ’s dedicated events coordinator. From juggling to jokes, and to the absolute glee of kids, Cousin Nachum rarely seems to ever be able to stand up straight. Robbie added, “Sometimes his hat will fall off and other times his nose just won’t stay put, but Cousin Nachum is most definitely the definition of a fan favorite.”

CHAZAQ is never satisfied with only a great show, they want a performance to remember for a lifetime. The majestic nature of Simcha Leiner has completely changed the face of the contemporary Jewish music scene since he sung at weddings some dozen years ago. Simcha lives true to his name bringing bountiful enjoyment to all who experience his vocal passion. Also a star from CHAZAQ’s previous Big Apple Circus production, Leiner was a choice artist to bring into our homes this succos. Simcha has a unique appreciation for our generation’s youth, releasing the single Stand Up For Each Other in 2019 combatting bullying and teen suicide. It is nearly one year that his latest album Kol HaKavod hit Jewish music stores. It is CHAZAQ’s honor to host Simcha and they wish him continued success in mesmerizing his listeners for many years ahead.

The circus is simply not complete without a world-class magician taking the stage. CHAZAQ needed an entertainer who mastered both small and larger crowds and always finds new intuitive ways to keep his viewers enthralled. Here steps in the incredible Arjay “R.J.” Lewis, a former lead magician for Princess Cruise Lines resident entertainer. For half a century Lewis has been showing off spellbinding slight-of-hand magic, starting a youth in Manhattan’s Times Square mixing juggling with a bit of ventriloquism. Lewis gained renown for stints on both the silver screen and Broadway and remains determined to combine his bar none skill and wonderful persona excite his audience. Join CHAZAQ in rising on your feet to cheer and applaud the charm and wonders of illusionist R.J. Lewis.

Due to popular demand, CHAZAQ made special accommodations for the marvelous presentation to be made available in the United Kingdom and Eretz Yisrael too!

Here in America, Monday of Chol Hamoed brought thousands of Jewish children to their devices to witness these phenomena and this Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are eight, yes eight more opportunities to catch this Succosmania show! Tuesday, October 6 5 p.m. EST, Wednesday, October 7, 1:00 p.m., and 5 p.m. EST, Thursday, October 8, 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. EST, and Friday October 9, 10 a.m., and 2 p.m.

