Are you looking to fundraise but don’t know how to get started? Do you want to maximize your proceeds instead of wasting it on expensive online campaign platforms? If these questions sound familiar to you, read ahead.

Fundwayser is a fully customized online fundraising platform built from our passion for fundraising.

By launching your campaign with Fundwayser, you will be guided by our highly experienced campaign specialist and taught everything you need to know to run a successful campaign from start to finish. You will be provided with an initial consultation call, our best practices, and guided through the step by step process.

From when you’re ready to launch your campaign, you will be up and running in as little as 3 days.

If any modification is required to the campaign, our tech team will be ready to help you as many times as necessary throughout your campaign.

Our campaign specialists and tech support team will give you complete support before, during, and after your campaign to maximize your full potential and get you the best results!

We recognize that all organizations are unique, so we start you off with a blank canvas to customize your specific needs and style. This enables you to modify anything in your campaign from the title, to the strategy, or anything else.

We charge a flat and reasonable rate with no commission whatsoever, so YOU keep the money, not the platform!

Our campaign options include raffles & Chinese auctions, fixed time fundraisers, matching campaigns, personal missions, peer to peer, and more.

Please visit our website and sign up today at www.fundwayser.com, email us at [email protected] , or call us 732-305-2844

What are you waiting for? Stop the fundraiser and start the Fundwayser!