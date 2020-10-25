Moetzes Agudas Yisroel to Host Worldwide Asifa Lihisorerus Tonight

During these tumultuous times, it is important to not lose sight of Who is really in charge-Hakadosh Baruch Hu. We are completely in His hands. It is imperative that we strengthen ourselves in ruchnius, maintaining our focus on His desired path.

This Sunday, October 25th, at 8:00 PM , Agudath Israel will be hosting an Asifas Hisorerus The event will begin with a recitation of Tehillim by Rabbi Hillel David, Rav, Khal Yeshivah Shaarei Torah and Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah.

Afterwards, four members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Rabbi Shmuel Kamentsky, Rabbi Yitzchok Sorotzkin, Rabbi Yaakov Horowitz, and Rabbi Shimon Yehuda Svei will deliver divrei chizuk v’hisorerus.