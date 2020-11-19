Q & A At the Upcoming Virtual Agudah Convention! Submit Your Questions Below

It’s been a year that no one could have ever anticipated, with challenges that, for most of us, are unprecedented. Each of us has found ourselves in need of guidance at some point over the past nine months and it is clear that as the pandemic continues, additional considerations will arise. And that’s why we are opening up this year’s Agudah convention to you, giving Klal Yisroel the opportunity to seek hadrachah from esteemed Gedolei Yisroel, rabbonim and prominent professionals.

In the past, 90,000 people have tuned in to enjoy the convention and this year, as the 2020 convention goes virtual, you have the opportunity to submit your questions for inclusion during our Thursday night and Motzoei Shabbos sessions.

Among the topics being addressed at the convention are chinuch in today’s world, both in school and in other social settings, and familial and communal relationships, while the always popular “Asking for a Friend” session will provide an open forum for general questions. A special women’s track will provide a wealth of insight on moderating the use of home technology and discuss the many challenges that women in business can encounter.

Let us know what’s on your mind and what issues you want to hear addressed in these sessions. Join us in bringing the convention to life by sharing your questions and concerns with us by emailing [email protected] or by clicking here.



