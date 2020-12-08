Watch Tonight: World Renowned Magician David Blaine Headlines December 8 Chai Lifeline Global Gala

Chai Lifeline invites you to take part in its first-ever Global Gala on Tuesday, December 8. The pre-Chanukah virtual event will support the children and families of Chai Lifeline. World-renowned magician and endurance artist David Blaine will headline the exciting program, which will be hosted by Lior Raz of Fauda and include inspirational videos and a special musical performance.

The Global Gala will pay tribute to pillars of the Jewish community from across the globe and celebrate the important mission of Chai Lifeline. Honorees include: Natalie and Danny Hiller, Children’s Champions Award; Malkie Hirsch, establishing the Greater New York School Crisis Intervention Initiative in memory of her husband Moshe z”l; Rabbi Yehiel and Shulamis Kalish, Community Leadership Award; Janine and Max Klein, Young Builders Award; Sarette and Bryan McIntosh, Champions of Hope Award; and a tribute to Founding Director of Chai Lifeline Southeast Ellen Weiss for her 32 years of dedicated service.

“Every day, Chai Lifeline provides critical programs and services to more than 5,900 children and families around the world,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, Chai Lifeline Chief Executive Officer. “The Global Gala is an opportunity for all of us to come together, no matter where we are located, to celebrate and support our commitment to the most vulnerable in our community.”

Chai Lifeline’s year-round programs and services include professional case management and counseling; transportation to medical appointments; nourishing meals delivered to hospitals and homes; emergency financial assistance through the Evan Levy z”l Fund; Project Chai crisis intervention, trauma and bereavement support; i-Shine afterschool programming; insurance and medical advocacy; a medically-supervised summer experience at Camp Simcha, Camp Simcha Special, and the newly-launched Camp Simcha Without Borders; and so much more.

To register for The Global Gala, place a journal ad or make a donation, visit www.theglobalgala.com.