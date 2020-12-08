We’re going Strong! A “Zoom” into Project Inspire’s reaction to Covid 19

Make no mistake. Although we hope that things will get back to normal soon, we are slowly getting used to the ‘new normal,’ and it’s nothing like we’d expected.

The world has changed in the past few months, and not for the better. Life, as we know it, has become more confined, with most live events, such as dinners, weddings and such, downscaled or canceled completely.

Yet Project Inspire’s message and mission statement remains strong and relevant, despite the lockdown. Instead of reaching you live, and inviting you to our turf, Project Inspire’s message of unity and inclusion is coming to you. Every week Project Inspire hosts numerous trending events on Zoom, with amazing entertainment, dazzling speakers and an enduring lesson that keeps our participants engaged until the next installment.

Our weekly Shabbat Show, hosted by the one and only Charlie Hararay, is one of our most popular events, with tens of thousands of viewers who are ‘hooked.’ The Shabbat show, which features some of today’s most dynamic personalities, including celebrity chefs and ‘wow’ speakers, brings the spirit of Shabbat into our hearts and homes.

This segues directly into our Taste of Shabbat cooking series, interactive challah bakes, and so much more, uniting women (and men) from across the country who share recipes and memories of their childhood Shabbat experiences.

Our Mindflex series is a more intense experience, focusing on a diverse range of current topics, such as the role of women and mitzvot, how to make your marriage more meaningful, and how to keep your kids occupied while the world is going crazy.

The Deep Dive series is an interactive program featuring breakout rooms with an in-depth study of topics you’ve always been interested in learning about, but never had whom to ask! These sessions are free of charge and open to everyone.

Just in time for Chanukah, Project Inspire will host two special Shabbat Shows, on the first and last nights of Chanukah with an interactive trivia game and opportunities to win great prizes and light the menorah together. There will also be a special Chanukah edition of Deep Dive, and an opportunity to purchase great Chanukah gifts for your loved ones, co-workers, neighbors and friends. Go to projectinspire.com to join in these exciting programs.

Our goal, as always, is to keep you engaged, connected, and inspired. Unprecedented measures for unprecedented times.