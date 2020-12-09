Shwekey Chanukah Event with Oorah!

Looking for a lively and enjoyable Chanukah activity that includes the whole family? Join Oorah’s Chanukah event, open to all!

This year, superstar Yaakov Shwekey is taking over the stage with an epic live-streamed program! Join Oorah families for an event with popular singer Yaakov Shwekey, plus all of our program favorites including a dynamic session of Ask the Rabbi with HaRav Chaim Mintz, Oorah’s founder, menorah lighting and a Chanukah sing-along, Torah Trivia, an interactive Zone game, and a special performance by the Little Star preschool.

The event is absolutely free, and features something for everybody.

Join Oorah this Tuesday, the 6th night of Chanukah, from 6:30- 9:30 pm.

Watch live on Oorah.org/Chanukah