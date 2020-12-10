This year, due to Covid-19, there will be strict social distancing with the Festival in a parking lot that can hold thousands of cars. Yet, it will not be a Virtual Event, but a safe in person event!

The event will be held at a new venue, THE BIG EASY CASINO PARKING LOT, at 831 North Federal Highway, in Hallandale Beach, one mile north of Gulfstream.

International Jewish Music Superstar Mordechai Shapiro, will perform a two hour concert, LIVE IN PERSON!

A spectacular light show will cap off the evening.

Event cost is way over $100,000!

The Rebbe gave Rabbi Tennenhaus a blessing that the Annual South Florida Chanukah Festival should grow each year, as the lights in the Menorah grow each night.

CHABAD OF SOUTH BROWARD PRESENTS THE

41st ANNUAL SOUTH FLORIDA CHASSIDIC CHANUKAH FESTIVAL

DRIVE IN EXPERIENCE!

SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Wednesday, December 16, 7PM, the seventh Lichtel

THE BIG EASY CASINO

(formally Mardi Gras and the Hollywood Greyhound Track)

One mile north of Gulfstream

831 N Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, FL

Featuring MORDECHAI SHAPIRO LIVE IN CONCERT

LIGHTING OF FLORIDA’S LARGEST MENORAH

GOURMET DINNER AVAILABLE TO ALL (MINIMAL FEE FOR NON MAJOR SPONSORS)

VIP CAR SECTIONS FOR SPONSORS FIRST FIVE ROWS

SPECTACULAR LIGHT SHOW!

Call 954-458-1877

Email [email protected]

Please Help Sponsor The World’s Largest Annual Chanukah Festival watched live around the world on Chabad.org

THE EVENT, AS ALWAYS, IS FREE OF CHARGE! Thousands of children and adults are able to participate in a Mega Chanukah Event, with FREE ADMISSION, with the greatest international superstars of Jewish Music!

Generous Sponsors make this event happen!