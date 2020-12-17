Video: Kallah Yesoma Without Both Parent’s Getting Married Next Week!

Please help me! My wedding is a week after Chanuka and I do not have any money.

I lost both of my parents! My father died when I was only a child and recently, my mother died of cancer. I am broken, distressed, and desperate for help.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!



Our chachomim teach us that we are even Mivatel Talmud Torah to bring a kallah to the chuppa.

You cannot imagine the great kindness that you will be doing for me by donating to my Kallah fund. I really do not have anywhere to turn!

Please be compassionate, kind, and merciful and give generously.

Just as you are helping me, Hashem will help you with all your needs.

I will, without a doubt, daven for you on the day of my chasuna.

Please send in your names and requests.

Hashem should bless you from shomayim. Amen.

-Bas-sheva

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!