Join Lasko Getaways in Dubai, UAE this Winter Break 1.21-1.31

Lasko Getaways, a leader in luxury kosher vacation experiences, is offering an unforgettable winter vacation from January 21st through the 31st at the Five Star Park Hyatt Dubai located at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. The resort features three luxurious pools, including a spectacular beach lagoon, world-class golf and tennis, mini golf, The Amara Spa, and incredible views of the Dubai skyline.

Dubai’s beautiful warm weather, rich history and exciting activities makes it the perfect vacation destination. Experience the best of what Dubai has to offer all the while enjoying relaxing moments and incredible food, all curated by JM Food Event Design. Jeremy Goldfeder of JM Food Design has once again teamed up with Lasko Getaways to customize and create individualized daily excursion schedules for each family. “Before you take off, we will review the many options with you and organize all your needs throughout your stay in Dubai.”

Guests will enjoy gourmet meals with outdoors and indoor dining. Meals will include artfully displayed breakfasts, a savory variety of sandwiches and salads for the road and at the end of an exciting day a dinner that will feature a wide variety of cuisines as well as daily fresh baked breads and pastries.

To top it off Simcha Leiner will be performing live with members of the UAE symphony. This is a once in a lifetime trip not to be missed.

Lasko Getaways is offering for a limited time a desert safari excursion and ATV adventure included as part of a full 7-or-10-day package, must book by 12/25.*

For reservations and inquiries, visit LaskoGetaways.com or please contact:

[email protected], or what’s app/call: (954) 290-1422

*Restrictions apply.