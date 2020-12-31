3 Reasons why you Should Start a Podcast

Podcasts are the latest trend in the digital content world, growing in popularity year after year. Instead of requiring audio to be downloaded, all forms of content can be streamed directly to people’s devices for them to listen to – wherever or whenever they prefer.

This unprecedented accessibility to quality content provides a valuable opportunity to organizations looking to expand their influence and interact regularly with their community.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Here are some ways you can use a podcast:

1) To publicize your organization – deliver quality content to your listeners and you can reach a huge network of people interested in your message.

This will help you establish and cultivate new relationships with future supporters.To stay connected – develop regular touch points with your donor base by delivering regular updates and quality content, so you’re not just in touch with them when it’s time to ask for a check.

2) As a fundraising tool – people give more after they’ve received. You can use a podcast to build a community of dedicated followers who believe in your content and support your mission. When it comes time to making an ask, you can insert ads into the content itself reminding them that you need their support. Including relevant messaging within your podcast’s content can be a powerful way to reach people when they are most open to give.

3) Podcasts are a trend. As a whole, podcasts are constantly growing in popularity throughout the world. According to these statistics, there are over 700,000 podcast shows in the world, representing 29 million individual episodes. Almost 1 in 5 people listens to podcasts every week, spending an average close to 7 hours a week listening to shows.

The biggest demographic of podcasts users is 24-35 year olds, and over 20% of all listening is done during commutes. Smartphones are the most common form in which people listen to podcast content, and they are proving to be an increasingly popular destination for advertising, generating $659 million for show creators.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

At JewishPodcasts.org, we make the process of creating and promoting your podcast easy, helping you with maintaining, monitoring and monetizing your content. Our easy to use platform makes it easy to upload new episodes; get them syndicated on all the major podcast platforms including iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more; and viewing analytics and advertising data.

Contact us today to learn more about how podcasts can work for you and to get a free demo.