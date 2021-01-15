It’s all about the Talmidim: Darchei Torah’s Evening of Celebration

On Motzoei Shabbos, January 16th, 2021, Yeshiva Darchei Torah will join its, parents, teachers, rebbeim, alumni and the entire klal in an Evening of Celebration.

This year’s dinner is not a dinner in the traditional sense; it will be an event to watch from the comfort of your home. And the focus will be on the talmidim, allowing them to shine.

This Evening of Celebration will feature a unique and inspiring program, preceded by a pre-program segment at 8:40 PM EST where you can hear from the Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Shlomo Avigdor Altusky.

During the program which will commence at 9:00 PM EST, watch the riveting conversation with the Rosh HaYeshiva, Rav Yaakov Bender and one of his students. Sing along with original music videos by Joey Newcomb, Benny Friedman, Rivie Schwebel and the Darchei Choir. The music videos will also feature the voices of some of the outstanding Darchei rabbeim and students, who will be revealing additional talents. Watch a short documentary about how the talmidim of Darchei flourished during this unprecedented time.

It will be an event like no other, one for the entire family to enjoy.

This year’s awardees have shown their support for the Yeshiva through thick and thin. It is the Yeshiva’s honor to recognize the dedication of Mr. and Mrs. Dovy and Devory Freund, Mr. and Mrs. Steven and Shira Stein, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew and Stephani Serotta, and Mr. and Mrs. Shlomo and Deborah Katz.

Additionally, special tributes will be made in memory of Mrs. Shoshana Strickman and Leiby Minzer, a”h.

Join the Darchei Talmidim in this special moment. Watch the live event from the comfort of your home at Darchei.org/Talmidim.

No purchase necessary.