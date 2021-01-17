Is a Jew Allowed to Eat Synthetic Meat & Then Drink a Dairy Coffee?

Can a Jew be a Vegetarian?





Halacha Headlines by R’ Dovid Lichtenstein, invites various gedolim and experts on the topic of discussion each week, to work through the halachic nuances of each issue. These Question and Answer style shiurim can be accessed on his easily navigated website or at 732.806.8700. Podcasts can be downloaded and listened to anytime, anywhere.

This week’s topic centers around meat & halacha. Can a Sefardi and Ashkenazi eat meat from each other’s hashgachos? Are Animal Rights activists onto something? Can we eat veal?

