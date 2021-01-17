PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of the One Voice production happening tonight

Happening TONIGHT!

8:00 PM

Join the THOUSANDS of women and girls who will be watching, dancing, laughing tonight along with the ONE VOICE live-streaming production

https://onevoiceproduction.com

“One Voice” is an original showcase of talent and skill, featuring the stars you know and love: Chanchy Tennenbaum, Chayitty Pollack, Esty Feuer, Chavy Koslowitz, and a lineup of gifted performers.

An extraordinary theatrical potpourri of captivating comedic scenes, musical numbers, dance, song, and inspiration.

One Voice is premiering TONIGHT – Sunday, January 17th.

https://onevoiceproduction.com

FINAL CURTAIN CALL!

Join us from the comfort of your own home, for only $36 per viewing pass.

https://onevoiceproduction.com

$36 A TICKET