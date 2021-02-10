Priority-1 Presents: The Alter’s Impact on America





Today, כ”ט שבט, is the 94th Yahrtzeit of HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel, fondly known as the Alter of Slabodka. With a humble disposition, the Alter had a global impact on the Yeshiva World, having prepared many of the Roshei Yeshivos of the previous generation to take lead roles in establishing Torah on the barren shores of America.

The list includes the Geonim: Rav Reuven Grozovsky, Zt”l; Rav Shlomo Heiman, Zt”l; Rav Yitzchok Hutner Zt”l; Rav Avrohom Kalmanovitch Zt”l; Rav Yaakov Kamenetsky, Zt”l; Rav Aharon Kotler, Zt”l; Rav Dovid Liebowitz, Zt”l; and Rav Yaakov Yitzchak Ruderman Zt”l.

The Alter’s love, sensitivity, purity of character, selflessness and Mesiras Nefesh, provided a living example for his students. Yet, he groomed each one of them, not in his own image, but in the image of Hashem, by bringing out each one’s potential greatness, according to his unique personality. The Chofetz Chaim of blessed memory once said, “I write Seforim, but he makes people.”

Priority-1, together with Yehuda Geberer of Jewish History Soundbites, presents a biographical sketch of this outstanding personality that continues to impact the world of Torah Jewry until this day.

